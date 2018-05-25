Rose McGowan's message to Harvey Weinstein: 'We got you'

(CNN) "I actually didn't believe this day would come. I didn't believe this day would come."

Rose McGowan says she was raped by Harvey Weinstein in 1997. She tried to warn people about him. For a long time, no one believed her, she said. But that began to change last year when she spoke with investigative journalists about Weinstein.

On Friday, she was floored by the scene of Weinstein surrendering to authorities in New York.

"I can say this, the man who pinned me down had handcuffs on him today," she told NBC's Megyn Kelly in an interview shortly after the arrest.

Weinstein has been charged with first- and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree from incidents with two separate women. Weinstein pleaded not guilty, and maintains that he "has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone," his lawyer said in a statement Friday.

