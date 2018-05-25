Breaking News

It's Kardashians vs. Wests on 'Family Feud'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:00 PM ET, Fri May 25, 2018

Host Steve Harvey presides over The Kardashian Family vs. The West Family on &quot;Celebrity Family Feud.&quot;
(CNN)Does Kanye West have an advantage on "Family Feud" since he has a way with words?

The world will find out on a celebrity edition of the game show set to feature members of West's family, squaring off with his wife's famous clan.
That's right, the Wests battle the Kardashians -- and survey says it will probably be unlike anything fans have seen before.
    West will have his wife, Kim Kardashian West, playing by his side, while her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters make up the opposing team.
    In a clip from the show, West beats his mother-in-law to the buzzer and tells the show's host, Steve Harvey, "I'm here to win bruh, I'm here to win."
    The episode is set to kick off this season's edition of "Celebrity Family Feud" June 10 on ABC.