It's Kardashians vs. Wests on 'Family Feud'

(CNN) Does Kanye West have an advantage on "Family Feud" since he has a way with words?

The world will find out on a celebrity edition of the game show set to feature members of West's family, squaring off with his wife's famous clan.

That's right, the Wests battle the Kardashians -- and survey says it will probably be unlike anything fans have seen before.

West will have his wife, Kim Kardashian West, playing by his side, while her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters make up the opposing team.

In a clip from the show, West beats his mother-in-law to the buzzer and tells the show's host, Steve Harvey, "I'm here to win bruh, I'm here to win."

