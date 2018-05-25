Harvey Weinstein is arrested on rape charges

New York (CNN) Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to New York police Friday morning and was arrested on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Manhattan prosecutors will charge Weinstein with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case, a source said. He's expected to appear in court later in the day.

Weinstein walked into a New York police precinct office through a flurry of reporters and photographers.

It was a scene not unlike the red carpet walks he used to do, further highlighting how far the disgraced Hollywood producer has fallen since dozens of women came forward in the New York Times and the New Yorker to publicly accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein's bond is expected to be set at $2 million, according to a law enforcement source.