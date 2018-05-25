Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's arrest

(CNN) Seven months after women began coming forward with stories alleging sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul has been arraigned on charges of rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Friday's charges relate to incidents with two separate women in 2013 and 2004. More charges are expected as a grand jury continues to hear testimony in the state's case with at least four women expected to testify, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault in alleged incidents that span several decades.

Weinstein has in the past denied all allegations of "non-consensual sex" and continues to do so.

"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone. Nothing about today's proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein's position," attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a statement after the arraignment. "He has entered a plea of not guilty and fully expects to be exonerated."

