Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein cases send a Time's Up message

(CNN) Bill Cosby, convicted of sexual assault. Harvey Weinstein, arrested and charged with rape and sex abuse.

For many in Hollywood, this is a time they could have scarcely imagined. And while the two cases are distinct and separate, the symbolism of these events coming roughly a month apart, less than eight months after allegations against Weinstein went public, is difficult to ignore.

Powerful men in the media have seemingly existed inside a protective cocoon. Even as the #MeToo movement gained momentum, it seemed unlikely that someone like Cosby or Weinstein would face jeopardy from the justice system.

Too many allegations lost to the statute of limitations. Too many resources for legal defense teams. And in many cases, too much "celebrity justice," an "X" factor that has seen famous men acquitted in the past on charges that have included rape and murder.

