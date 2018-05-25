Story highlights Aura is a meditation app that boasts a 4.9-star rating from over 3,000 users

This week, we're highlighting the Aura Premium Lifetime Subscription ($79.99, originally $399; store.cnn.com).

Everyone gets stressed out from time to time, but there are ways to handle everyday stress and anxiety. For many, a quick and powerful relaxation technique is to practice mindfulness through meditation.

Meditation has long been considered a way to think clearly and more peacefully in your day-to-day life. The Mayo Clinic lists higher self-awareness, reduction of negative emotions and an increase in creativity as benefits of the practice. It even says that it could be useful for those who suffer from medical conditions, such and anxiety or asthma, that may be worsened by stress.

Those who are new to meditation, or those who are looking for top-notch guided sessions, can simply turn to their smartphones. There are a number of mindfulness apps out there, but one of our favorites is Aura. This app was created by mediation teachers and therapists and gives users short meditation exercises to practice every day. The app also uses machine learning to understand your needs better, personalizing your mindfulness journey to your goals and needs.

Once you open the app, you can choose from three-minute, seven-minute or 10-minute meditation exercises. You can also track your mood daily to better understand your mood patterns and to see how you're improving with more meditation. You'll also receive daily reminders of breathing techniques so you can reach peak Zen, no matter where you are.

Currently, the app has a near perfect rating (4.9 out of 5 stars) on the App Store from over 3,300 customers. And while the premium membership price for the app can be quite steep, currently the CNN Store is offering a promotion for a lifetime subscription to Aura for just $79.99 — a price that's even lower than the cost of one year of membership. It's just the kind of incentive many of us need in order to start practicing meditation and mindfulness more seriously in our lives.

