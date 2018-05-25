Did these US-South Korean military drills cause Kim's change of heart?

Gwangju, South Korea (CNN) Military drills on the Korean Peninsula are always a source of tension, but this year's Max Thunder exercises were on another level.

Max Thunder is conducted annually by the US and South Korean air forces, which regard them as defensive, and necessary for training and maintaining the military alliance.

A US Air Force U-2 spy plane prepares to land as South Korea and the United States conduct the Max Thunder joint military exercise on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

CNN was among a small group of journalists given access to the drills: filming F16 fighter jets being loaded with heat-seeking and GPS guided missiles, and then targeting an imaginary aerial threat.

Footage of the drills was strictly embargoed until they concluded on Friday.

A US F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet lands as South Korea and the United States conduct the Max Thunder joint military exercise at an air base in Gwangju, South Korea.

Political maneuvers

Staff Sergeant Joseph Pullins, who was evaluating the arming of the F16s, acknowledged that Max Thunder is not like a normal training exercise, not with North Korea mere miles away.

"I mean, we always know that you know there's a threat pretty close by," he said. "So, you just have to be ready to perform your job and be able to execute."

Colonel David Shoemaker, the commander of the US 51st Fighter Wing who was overseeing this year's drills, said he was aware of the heightened tensions around the drills, but argued they were necessary.

"This is training that we need regardless of the political situation," he said. "It's training that has gone on for decades."

South Korean peace activists hold placards reading "Stop! Max Thunder," during a rally denouncing South Korea-US joint military drills, in front of the US embassy in Seoul on May 16, 2018.

North Korea has complained for decades too, but this year was supposed to be different. A South Korean delegation which met with Kim said the North Korean leader appeared to suggest he understood the need for them and wouldn't react.

This may have been a misjudgment on the allies' part however, as Kim's comments came before the Foal Eagle military drills -- massive Spring time exercises that are usually accompanied by a major spike in tensions -- not Max Thunder.

Despite some concessions to Pyongyang -- reducing access to journalists, so as to avoid photos of the drills being splashed over South Korean newspapers -- last week North Korea threatened to cancel the summit with Trump over the "provocative military disturbances with South Korea."

A report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the drills were against the Panmunjom Declaration signed by Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month -- wherein the two countries agreed to cease all hostile acts against each other.

This did not stop Trump himself calling off the Singapore summit hours later, saying it would be "inappropriate" at this time.