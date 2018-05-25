Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 12:17 PM ET, Fri May 25, 2018

(CNN)A secret is out. A private conversation is shared. And a funny moment is caught on tape. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A finale with a twist

"American Idol" crowned a winner. But that wasn't the only reveal of the evening.

A secret recording

    An Alexa speaker recorded a private conversation. Then sent it to someone in an Amazon Echo user's address book.
    Pesky encounter

    An unwanted visitor interrupted Prince Harry. Here's what made his new bride giggle.

    A questionable resemblance

    The Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture has some company. Take a look at why this plaque got roasted on Twitter.

    A strong motivation

    He slept in homeless shelters as a kid. Now he's going to Harvard on a full ride.

    A treasure hunt

    Finding the San José has been called the "holy grail of shipwrecks." Here's how they found it.