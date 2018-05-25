Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) A bee steals the spotlight at a royal celebration, a jet splits in half, and the secret behind one of Michael Jackson's most spectacular dance moves is explained. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Prince Harry's buzzy speech

During a speech for Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration, Prince Harry was interrupted by a bee flying around his head. Meghan Markle couldn't help but laugh.

Hawaii's volcano problems won't quit

As if lava and sulfur dioxide were not enough trouble after eruptions from the Kilauea volcano, residents on Hawaii's Big Island now have to worry about "laze," a mix of lava and haze that is formed when hot lava reaches the ocean.

'Smooth Criminal' dance move: Trick or talent?

Michael Jackson's famous lean is not biomechanically feasible, according to doctors. So here's how he did it.

Jet crashed, broke into pieces

A jet flying from Austin, Texas, veered off a runway while landing in Honduras, leaving the aircraft mangled and broken in half. Upon seeing the images, the son of one of the passengers said he didn't think anyone on board could have possibly survived. Remarkably, he was wrong.