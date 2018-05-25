(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Harvey Weinstein was arrested in New York on charges of rape. His surrender to the police was both an ending and a beginning.
-- A day after he canceled the historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, President Trump said he's still open to holding the North Korea summit on June 12.
-- At least three people were injured in a shooting at a middle school in Indiana.
-- A Russian oligarch met with Michael Cohen at Trump Tower during the 2017 transition, according to video reviewed by CNN and a source.
-- Voters in Ireland are deciding whether to remove a constitutional amendment that bans abortion.
-- A manhunt is on after an explosion at a restaurant near Toronto left 15 people injured.
-- Fiat Chrysler recalled 4.8 million vehicles over an issue that could prevent drivers from turning off cruise control. Here's a list of affected models.
-- It's a grim holiday forecast for beachgoers headed to the Gulf Coast.
-- Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who portrayed herself as black for years, is facing charges of welfare fraud.
-- A GOP House candidate in Illinois has said the 9/11 attacks were an inside job and that Beyonce has ties to the Illuminati, a KFILE review found.
-- "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is in theaters today. But our critic Frank Pallotta writes the latest film in the franchise seems to be missing some of the usual galactic hype.
-- Meghan Markle's coat of arms has been unveiled.