Another survivor of Cuba airline disaster dies; second 'black box' recovered

(CNN)A second survivor of Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades died Friday, raising the death toll to 112 one day after state-run media reported that investigators had recovered the second flight data recorder.
Cubana de Aviación flight DMJ 0972 was traveling from the Cuban capital to the eastern city of Holguin when it plummeted into an agricultural area near the Havana airport a week ago. Three female passengers survived the crash into thick vegetation just miles from the runway. They were critically injured.
One of the women, Emiley Sánchez de la O, 40, died early Friday, four days after the death of Grettel Landrove, according to state media.
The majority of the passengers were Cuban. Six crew members were from Mexico, and five other passengers were foreigners, state media reported. The passengers included four children and an infant.
The second flight data recorder was found Thursday, according to state media. The cockpit voice recorder was recovered last weekend.
Amateur video taken shortly after the crash showed a large fireball and thick plume of smoke rising from a field and wooded area bordering Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.
The Boeing 737-200 was split in several sections. The plane's burned tail rested against a tree, and passenger belongings were scattered across a wide area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The plane was flying a route for Cuba's largest national carrier, Cubana de Aviación, but the nearly 40-year-old aircraft was owned by the Mexican airline Aerolíneas Damoh and leased to Cubana, the Mexican Civil Aviation Authority said.