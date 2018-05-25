Another survivor of Cuba airline disaster dies; second 'black box' recovered

(CNN) A second survivor of Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades died Friday, raising the death toll to 112 one day after state-run media reported that investigators had recovered the second flight data recorder.

Cubana de Aviación flight DMJ 0972 was traveling from the Cuban capital to the eastern city of Holguin when it plummeted into an agricultural area near the Havana airport a week ago. Three female passengers survived the crash into thick vegetation just miles from the runway. They were critically injured.

One of the women, Emiley Sánchez de la O, 40, died early Friday, four days after the death of Grettel Landrove, according to state media.

The majority of the passengers were Cuban. Six crew members were from Mexico, and five other passengers were foreigners, state media reported. The passengers included four children and an infant.

