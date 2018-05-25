15 people injured in explosion at restaurant near Toronto

(CNN) At least 15 people were wounded Thursday night in an explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.

The explosion was reported about 10:30 p.m. at Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, Peel Regional Police Constable Iryna Yashnyk said.

@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018

Among those injured, three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Toronto trauma center, officials said.

Their injuries were "consistent with those of an explosion," said Brian Gibson, deputy chief at Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

There was no information on any incendiary devices being found at the restaurant, Yashnyk said.