15 people injured after men detonate explosive device at suburban Toronto restaurant

(CNN) Two men detonated an "improvised explosive device" on Thursday, injuring 15 people inside a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.

Peel Regional Police say the suspects walked into the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant about 10:30 p.m. and detonated the device and fled.

Surveillance photos show the men wearing jeans and dark-colored hoodies. One of them had his face covered with a black cloth, police said.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

At least 15 people were wounded during the explosion in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, Peel Regional Police Constable Iryna Yashnyk said.

@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018

Among those injured, three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Toronto trauma center, officials said.

