Breaking News

15 people injured in explosion at restaurant near Toronto

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 1:03 AM ET, Fri May 25, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police responded to reports of an explosion Thursday night at Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga.
Police responded to reports of an explosion Thursday night at Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga.

(CNN)At least 15 people were wounded Thursday night in an explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.

The explosion was reported about 10:30 p.m. at Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, Peel Regional Police Constable Iryna Yashnyk said.
Among those injured, three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Toronto trauma center, officials said.
Their injuries were "consistent with those of an explosion," said Brian Gibson, deputy chief at Peel Regional Paramedic Services.
    There was no information on any incendiary devices being found at the restaurant, Yashnyk said.