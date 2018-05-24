Putin says Kim Jong Un 'did everything he promised to do'

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia views the cancellation of the US-North Korea summit with "regret," adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had done everything he had promised to do.

Putin made the comments during a joint press conference in St. Petersburg with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is in the country on his first official visit.

Hours earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he had scrapped plans to meet with Kim in Singapore on June 12, blaming increasingly hostile rhetoric from Pyongyang. The move ends months of diplomatic advances that had been heralded by Trump as the likely precursor to a historic peace deal and the denuclearization of North Korea.

Putin and Macron speak at a meeting ahead of their press conference.

"Kim Jong Un on his part did everything he promised to do, even blew up some tunnels on their sites and after this we hear the US is canceling the meeting," Putin said, referring to North Korea's apparent destruction of at least three nuclear tunnels, observation buildings, a metal foundry and living quarters at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site on Thursday

A CNN crew at the remote mountain site in the country's north witnessed explosions at nuclear tunnels 2, 3 and 4, from observation decks about 500 meters away.