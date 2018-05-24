Family, United Airlines settle over dog's death

Story highlights Kokito, a French bulldog, died after it was placed in an overhead bin

A New York state senator crafted legislation to prevent such accidents

(CNN) The family whose dog died on a United Airlines flight in March has reached a settlement with the carrier, the family attorney and the airline said Thursday.

The 10-month-old French bulldog named Kokito was inside an overhead bin on Flight 1284 from Houston to New York after a flight attendant told the passenger to put it there.

When the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport, the dog was dead.

The financial details of the settlement are confidential as part of the agreement, according to Evan Oshan, the attorney representing the Catalina Robledo family.

United spokesman Charles Hobart said the airline began a comprehensive review of its animal transport policy and is collaborating with American Humane to improve its practices. That group works to ensure the safety of animals.

