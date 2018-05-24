Body cam video refutes Texas woman's sex assault claim against state trooper

(CNN) Texas prosecutors say they are investigating a woman's false accusation against a trooper she said sexually assaulted her during a traffic stop, and her attorney has apologized for "amplifying these claims to the point of national concern."

Sherita Dixon-Cole's false claim against Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Hubbard was uncovered after authorities reviewed body camera video of Sunday's traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Ellis County. After the stop, Dixon-Cole was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

"The video shows absolutely no evidence to support the egregious and unsubstantiated accusations against the Trooper during the DWI arrest of the suspect," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement when it released the video this week.

"The Department is appalled that anyone would make such a despicable, slanderous and false accusation against a peace officer who willingly risks his life every day to protect and serve the public."

The Ellis County District Attorney's office is now investigating the false report, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

Read More