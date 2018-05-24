Armed bystanders kill shooter at Oklahoma City restaurant

(CNN) Armed bystanders gunned down a shooter Thursday at an Oklahoma City restaurant, killing him, police said.

A man opened fire with a handgun in Louie's Grill & Bar from outside the front door, striking three people in the restaurant, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo Mathews told reporters. The three remain in good condition Friday, police said.

As the gunman ran from the scene, two bystanders got their own handguns from the trunks of their vehicles, then confronted and fatally shot the attacker outside the restaurant, Mathews said Friday.

"They were able to shoot this suspect and put an end to this very dangerous situation," Mathews said, adding that the men -- Carlos Nazario, 35, and Bryan Wittle, 39 -- did not know each other. It's not clear who fired the fatal shot. Police initially said only one man fired on the attacker.

The men's actions in this case were "well within their legal rights" and likely would be protected by good Samaritan laws, Mathews said. He deferred a final call to the Oklahoma County district attorney, whose staff did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.