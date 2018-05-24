Armed citizen kills shooter at Oklahoma City restaurant

(CNN) An armed citizen gunned down a shooter at an Oklahoma City restaurant on Thursday, killing him, police said.

"A man walked into the Louie's restaurant and opened fire with a gun. Two people were shot," police said. "A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him."

The shooter's motive is not known and his identity has not been confirmed. Two people were hospitalized. They are expected to survive.

Police detained "a large number of witnesses" and said "there is no indication of terrorism at this point."

Louie's Grill & Bar is in the northwestern part of the city.

