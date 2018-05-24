School bus driver charged in fatal crash

Story highlights The crash happened in northern New Jersey

Student, teacher killed; dozens hurt

(CNN) A school bus driver is being charged following a crash in northern New Jersey last week that left two people dead, the Morris County prosecutor's office said Thursday.

The school bus collided with a dump truck May 17 in the county's Mount Olive Township. Morris County is about 50 miles west of New York City.

Muldrow was driving 38 fifth-graders and seven adults from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey, for a field trip when the accident happened.

A teacher and a student were killed.

Read More