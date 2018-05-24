Driver in fatal school bus crash had multiple traffic violations and license suspensions

(CNN) The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck in New Jersey last week -- killing a teacher and a student -- had 16 traffic violations and had his license suspended 14 times in the past four decades, a state official told CNN.

At least eight of the traffic violations were for speeding, New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission spokeswoman Mairin Bellack told CNN Wednesday.

The license suspensions date to 1975, and the most recent was in December of last year -- for unpaid parking tickets, she said. The rest were for administrative or paperwork reasons.

The driver, identified by CNN affiliate WABC as 77-year-old Hudy Muldrow, Sr ., had his license restored on January 3, about four months before the May 17 accident on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive Township. He has had a school bus endorsement since 2013.

Emergency crews evaluate the scene of a school bus crash in Mount Olive Township, New Jersey, on May 17.

Muldrow was driving 38 fifth graders and seven adults from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey, for a field trip when the accident occurred. Authorities are investigating the cause. Dozens were hurt, including Muldrow and the driver of the dump truck.

