NFL's anthem decision shows the league's obsession with visuals and optics

(CNN) The NFL did not, in its new policy outlined on Wednesday, ban players from kneeling during the National Anthem.

Instead, the league banned players who are ON the field -- emphasis added -- from kneeling during the anthem. Players who do not want to participate can choose to remain in the locker room during the anthem.

The decision to have different rules for on- and off-field players drills home the NFL's intense emphasis on the league's images, visuals and optics -- and how those impact the perceptions of their paying fans.

"Essentially, the league is trying to shove the protests out of sight by putting them in the locker room," Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman wrote.

"It's not really about us and the players coming together," former NFL player Ephraim Salaam said, speaking from the NFL's perspective. "It's more so about us and protecting our brand."