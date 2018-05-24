Blue flames join the lava light show on Hawaii during Kilauea eruption

(CNN) People around the world have been transfixed by images of fountains of red and orange lava oozing out of volcanic vents on Hawaii's Big Island. Now blue has joined the mix: the blue flames of burning methane gas.

A photo shared by the United States Geological Survey shows striking blue flames peeking through the cracks of the street. Lava from the Kilauea volcano has been burning through plants and shrubs, producing methane.

The gas "can seep into subsurface voids and explode when heated" or "emerge from cracks in the ground several feet away." And once ignited, it produces a blue flame, the USGS said.

"It's very dramatic. It's very eerie," Jim Kauahikaua, a scientists with the US Geological Survey, told reporters Wednesday.

It has been three weeks since the Kilauea volcano erupted , sending a smoldering flow of lava into residential areas and forcing thousands of residents from their homes, and the danger has not passed.

