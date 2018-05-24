George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5M in debt, needs a public defender

(CNN) A court allowed George Zimmerman to use a public defender in his alleged stalking case after he filed documents saying he's $2.5 million in debt and has zero income.

Zimmerman is facing stalking accusations in his latest legal woes since his 2013 acquittal in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

Details of his finances were filed in a Seminole County court to support his request for a public defender. In the documents, he lists that he's unemployed and has $0 in assets including cash, bank accounts and equity on property.

Zimmerman is accused of repeatedly threatening and harassing Dennis Warren between December 16 and December 25 of last year, the sheriff's office said.

Warren is a private investigator who was hired by a production company that was working on a documentary about Martin's life, according to CNN affiliate WKMG