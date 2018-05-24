5 things for May 24: Justice Dept., Ireland abortion vote, ebola, NFL anthem protests

(CNN) Uber posted a rare profit in the first quarter of the year, but it might be the last one for a while. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Justice Department

2. Ireland abortion vote

JUST WATCHED Abortion laws around the globe Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Abortion laws around the globe 01:39

3. Ebola

JUST WATCHED Remembering the deadliest Ebola outbreak Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Remembering the deadliest Ebola outbreak 03:00

4. NFL anthem protests

You thought you'd heard the last about #TakeAKnee protests in the NFL? Bless your heart. We're definitely going to hear a lot more about them now that NFL owners have decided that players must stand during the National Anthem. Players will have the option of staying in the locker room during the anthem, otherwise they'll have to stand "and show respect" on the field. Fines and penalties await teams whose personnel take a knee (as a way to protest racial injustice -- not to disrespect the military, as some have claimed).

JUST WATCHED #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field 02:26

5. Weather

If you're going to be in the South over the next couple of days, get ready for the Great Memorial Day Washout. Hurricane season doesn't officially start until next Friday, but a tropical system is already forming in the Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to bring rain from Louisiana to North Carolina all through the holiday weekend . So, if you're headed to, say, Florida (like a certain newsletter writer), you might plan some indoor activities instead of prepping to lounge by the pool. By the way, the National Hurricane Center forecast for the upcoming season comes out today . Some are predicting a busy one.

JUST WATCHED What you should know about hurricanes Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What you should know about hurricanes 01:11

TODAY'S QUOTES

"Whether the US will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States."

Choe Son Hui, a vice-minister in the North Korean Foreign Ministry, saying that if the US continues on its current path, she'd suggest to North Korea's leadership that it reconsider the planned summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

JUST WATCHED North Korea official: Pence a political dummy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH North Korea official: Pence a political dummy 01:45

"Our recovery has been slow and extremely painful."

Yulia Skripal, daughter of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, on their rehabilitation after the nerve agent attack in March that almost killed them. Both are out of the hospital and have been taken to an undisclosed location.

JUST WATCHED Yulia Skripal released from hospital in April Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Yulia Skripal released from hospital in April 01:48

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A thousand words

Barack Obama has pretty much kept quiet about his feelings on President Trump. Not Obama's photographer. He's straight up throwing shade

JUST WATCHED Obama's photographer is trolling Trump Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Obama's photographer is trolling Trump 00:50

Hot, hot, hot

JUST WATCHED Man hit by lava bomb describes gruesome injuries Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Man hit by lava bomb describes gruesome injuries 01:42

All tied up

"Survivor" (hey, when's the last time we talked about that show?) held its season-ending vote last night, and it made history.

'Follow your nose!'

JUST WATCHED Why Kellogg's is opening a cereal restaurant in NYC Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why Kellogg's is opening a cereal restaurant in NYC 02:09

'Charmed, I'm (not) sure'

So, they're going to reboot "Charmed" -- wait, what? Why? -- and the show's former stars are not happy about it.

TODAY'S NUMBER

7,000

The number of jobs Deutsche Bank is cutting as the German bank overhauls its investment banking business

AND FINALLY ...

Souped up