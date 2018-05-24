Parole board splits on clemency for trafficking victim serving life for killing a man who picked her up for sex

(CNN) The fate of Cyntoia Brown, who is serving a life sentence for killing a man who picked her up for sex, is now in the hands of the Tennessee governor.

Brown, who was 16 at the time of the murder in 2004, says she killed her 43-year-old client in self-defense. Her story recently caught the attention of A-list celebrities and inspired the viral hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown, even though her life sentence began more than a decade ago.

At a clemency hearing Wednesday, the six-member Tennessee Board of Parole split on its recommendation in her case, said the panel's spokeswoman, Melissa McDonald. Two board members voted to grant clemency, two voted to deny clemency and the others voted to make Brown, 30, eligible for parole after serving 25 years, she said.

The parole board's recommendations will be sent in a confidential report to Gov. Bill Haslam, a Republican, who will make a final decision on whether to grant clemency, McDonald said. Haslam's office did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

"I can't say that I deserve or I'm entitled to anything because I'm not," Brown told the board during her testimony, according to CNN affiliate WKRN . "I wasn't even entitled to this hearing. You showed me grace in giving me this hearing. I just pray that you will see through everything that's been shown today, that I won't disappoint you. I'm not going to let you down."

