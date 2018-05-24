Pitmaster uses BBQ skills to honor US troops

Bethesda, Maryland (CNN) Grand Champion pitmaster Stan Hays takes barbecue seriously.

For seven years, he and thousands of volunteers gave been sharing their cooking skills and camaraderie with those in need through his nonprofit, Operation BBQ Relief , providing meals for disaster victims and first responders.

"Barbecue is comfort food," Hays said. "Disasters are what we do, but our passion is helping people. ... For us, that's about both feeding those who are hungry and honoring veterans and those in the military."

Thursday, Hays and his team put their grilling skills to use at the Invincible Spirit Festival, an annual event that honors military service members and their families, hosted by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine, whose foundation assists with the event, invited Hays' group to be part of it. Among those in attendance were wounded and ill service members being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

For Hays, it's a chance to show appreciation to those who've sacrificed a great deal in service to the country. It's also a valuable opportunity for his volunteers to practice working together as they would in a disaster situation.

Read More