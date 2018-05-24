A tearful good-bye as Chris Cuomo leaves 'New Day' for 'Prime Time'

(CNN) CNN anchor Chris Cuomo signed off Thursday morning for the last time from "New Day," but not before getting some surprises from co-anchor Alisyn Camerota, the show's crew and a few very special guests.

But before that, the anchor and his team had a lot to reminisce about. And to borrow Cuomo's own catchphrase, the show "got after it" with a video montage of moments from the five years of Cuomo's tenure.

From the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, to the 2015 Paris attacks and Hurricane Irma in 2017, Cuomo reported from around the world, living his motto, "You have to be there."

"It's not the job of the press to be nice or not nice," he says as the montage shifts to moments when he held various politicians accountable. "It's the job to be fair and to be right."

