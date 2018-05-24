Parents in California abuse case plead not guilty; lewd act on a child charges added against father

(CNN) A Northern California couple pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the alleged neglect and torture of their 10 children, with prosecutors adding four lewd acts upon a child counts against the father, according to the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

Ina Rogers, 30, and husband Jonathan Allen, 29, were arraigned on an amended complaint before a Superior Court judge in a case involving allegations that the children were waterboarded, bitten and burned with scalding water.

The new complaint charges Allen with 20 felony counts, including seven alleging torture, nine for abuse or endangerment and four for allegedly committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child under 14.

Rogers faces nine felony counts of abuse or endangerment and one misdemeanor count of child endangering by health, according to the complaint.

The children have told investigators they had suffered puncture wounds, burns and bruising, as well as injuries consistent with being shot by pellet guns or BB guns.

