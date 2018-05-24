Breaking News

French Open 2018: Sketching at Roland Garros

Updated 10:09 AM ET, Thu May 24, 2018

The 2018 French Open will take place from May 21-June 10 on the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris.
Rafa Nadal is favorite to take the men&#39;s singles title, which would be his 11th grand slam victory on the clay.
Novak Djokovic hasn&#39;t won a grand slam title since 2016 and has slipped to No. 12 in the world, but he enters the French Open on a good run of form.
Young German Alexander Zverev is touted as the future of tennis but has struggled at grand slams so far in his career, his best result being the fourth round.
Andy Murray continues his recovery from hip surgery and won&#39;t be at Roland Garros -- a tournament he finished runner-up at in 2016.
Pauline Parmentier will be flying the flag for France in the women&#39;s draw having received a wild card entry for this year&#39;s competition. She reached the fourth round in 2014.
Pat Cash claimed his sole grand slam singles title at Wimbledon in 1987. He&#39;ll be giving CNN his insight as a former player throughout the French Open.
Italian artist Gianluca Costantini is sketching the French Open for CNN Sport.