French Open 2018: Sketching at Roland GarrosUpdated 10:09 AM ET, Thu May 24, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: The faces of Roland Garros 2018The 2018 French Open will take place from May 21-June 10 on the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: The faces of Roland Garros 2018Rafa Nadal is favorite to take the men's singles title, which would be his 11th grand slam victory on the clay. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: The faces of Roland Garros 2018Novak Djokovic hasn't won a grand slam title since 2016 and has slipped to No. 12 in the world, but he enters the French Open on a good run of form. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: The faces of Roland Garros 2018Young German Alexander Zverev is touted as the future of tennis but has struggled at grand slams so far in his career, his best result being the fourth round. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: The faces of Roland Garros 2018Andy Murray continues his recovery from hip surgery and won't be at Roland Garros -- a tournament he finished runner-up at in 2016. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: The faces of Roland Garros 2018Pauline Parmentier will be flying the flag for France in the women's draw having received a wild card entry for this year's competition. She reached the fourth round in 2014. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: The faces of Roland Garros 2018Pat Cash claimed his sole grand slam singles title at Wimbledon in 1987. He'll be giving CNN his insight as a former player throughout the French Open. Hide Caption 7 of 7Italian artist Gianluca Costantini is sketching the French Open for CNN Sport. More from Sport - TennisCould French Open signal Novak Djokovic's grand slam rebirth? Rafael Nadal: Who can stop the 'King of Clay' at the French Open?Shorter sets and shot clocks -- ATP continues rule change experimentRafael Nadal breaks John McEnroe's 34-year-old recordNovak Djokovic suffers shock defeat to world No. 140