Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump praised NFL team owners for doing the "right thing" in requiring NFL players to stand during the National Anthem this season, and suggested those who don't stand maybe "shouldn't be in the country."

"You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem and the NFL owners did the right thing if that's what they've done," Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday morning. Trump, who had been speaking at a roundtable on immigration when the policy was announced Wednesday, was informed of the new rule by "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade.

"You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem or you shouldn't be playing. You shouldn't be there. Maybe you shouldn't be in the country," Trump said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the new policy Wednesday, requiring players and personnel to stand for the National Anthem or face fines, though each team may develop its own work rules regarding those who do not comply with the policy. The new policy does give players the option to remain in the locker room during the playing of the anthem if they do not wish to comply.

"Well I think that's good," Trump told Fox News. "I don't think people should be staying in locker rooms. But still I think it's good."

