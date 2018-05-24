(CNN) Republican Rep. Tom Garrett, who represents the Charlottesville, Virginia, area, is planning to run for re-election after leaving his supporters and constituents in a bizarre, public state of limbo for more than 24 hours.

The state of confusion came before Garrett admitted Thursday that he had made plans to resign but then abruptly changed course.

"Yesterday, in frustration I said,'I don't know if I want to do this anymore,' but in the last 24 hours I have taken the time to think and pray a lot," Garrett said.

Politico initially reported Wednesday afternoon that Garrett was in a state of "turmoil" and was seriously considering stepping down. This after he had a blowup with his chief of staff, Jimmy Keady, that led to Keady leaving his position.

After the Politico report, Garrett refused to answer reporter's questions and even played coy with some of his closest friends in politics about his future. With Garrett's future uncertain Virginia Republicans scrambled to plan for the fall election. Garrett had already won the party's nomination, but his absence would force them to pick a replacement quickly. Several prominent Republicans in and around his district had begun making calls about the potential opening.

Read More