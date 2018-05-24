TBT: The real reason you have Monday off

#TBT: A woman kneels beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in 1924. Memorial Day began as Decoration Day after the Civil War; it wasn't until 1971 that Congress made it into the national holiday celebrated on the last Monday of May. The Washington, DC-area cemetery has been central to observing Memorial Day since the 1860s. 📸 Library of Congress #throwbackthursday #history #throwback #arlington #arlingtoncemetery #memorialday #news #history #politics #cnn

A post shared by CNN Politics (@cnnpolitics) on May 24, 2018 at 6:43am PDT