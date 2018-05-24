Stormy Daniels' attorney asks for case against President Trump to move forward

(CNN) Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels, filed new paperwork in federal court on Thursday asking a judge to allow Daniels' lawsuit against President Donald Trump to move forward -- the latest move in Avenatti's legal campaign to depose the President.

But in Thursday's new filing, Avenatti made the case that Daniels' lawsuit against Trump should still continue, even if the lawsuit remains on hold for Cohen. If the judge grants the request and the case against Trump moves forward, Avenatti could continue trying to force the President to answer questions regarding Daniels under oath.

"Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani's new revelations concerning the Settlement Agreement and $130,000 payment demonstrate that Defendants Trump and EC are fully equipped to defend Plaintiff's declaratory judgment claim even without Mr. Cohen," Avenatti wrote. "Further, because Plaintiff agrees a stay should be maintained as to Mr. Cohen's deposition for the remaining 90 days covered by the Court's prior order, Mr. Cohen will not have to assert the Fifth Amendment privilege on specific questions."

Avenatti cited a "Fox & Friends" interview with Trump, in which the President was asked about the investigation into Cohen. Trump responded that investigators are looking into Cohen's business -- not the legal work Cohen did related to Daniels -- and that Trump campaign funds were not used to pay Daniels the $130,000 hush fee.

These statements, Avenatti said, contradict Cohen's case for asking the judge for a temporary stay in the Daniels lawsuit, because they "call into question whether Mr. Cohen's Fifth Amendment rights relating to the matters at issue in this case are as compelling as previously argued." Cohen earlier told the court he could not testify in the lawsuit without infringing on his Fifth Amendment right, because "the FBI seized various electronic devices and documents ... pertaining to the $130,000 payment to Plaintiff Stephanie Clifford at the center of this case."