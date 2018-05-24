(CNN) Long stalled legislation to address how Congress handles sexual harassment passed the Senate by unanimous consent on Thursday.

The bill now goes back to the House where the expectation is that there will be a conference committee to work out the differences between the two bills after Congress returns from its weeklong Memorial Day recess. The House passed its version in February.

The legislation moved forward following a deal reached by Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and was praised by leaders of both parties in the Senate.

The biggest difference between the House and Senate bills centers around the language of members' liability for sexual harassment and discrimination claims. The Senate's version aims to tighten up the language to make clear when members would be required to pay for settlements -- and when they would not.

Senate lawyers felt the way the House bill was written left the lawmakers potentially open for a member to legally be responsible to pay the settlement if a staff member's wrongdoing led to a settlement. The Senate bill would outline more clearly that if members were responsible for the misdeed, they would pay out of their own pocket. If a member of the staff is responsible, the settlement would still come out of the US Treasury fund, using taxpayer money.

Read More