Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan made the case Thursday for Catholicism as a faith can help solve the country's problems, just weeks after his office made headlines for forcing the resignation of a Catholic House chaplain.

Ryan, who is also Catholic, lamented at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast what he sees as a deepening sense of "identity politics and tribalism" in the country, as well as a trend of "moral relativism" that is becoming "more and more pervasive."

"If there was ever a time, if there was ever a place where Catholics — from the clergy to the laity — are needed, it is here and it is now, helping solve this problem, addressing this challenge," he said. "Our social doctrine is the perfect antidote to what ails our culture."

Ryan said he sees "this tremendous opportunity for Catholics to lead" and "help bring our culture and our country closer to their great moral potential."

"We are uniquely suited for this task -- from the clergy to the laity, we all have got to step up," he added.

Read More