Washington (CNN) Republican senators praised President Donald Trump for his decision Thursday to cancel a summit in Singapore with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

In a rare interview with reporters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Trump made the "right" decision.

"I think he did the right thing," he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who's a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, praised the Trump administration's strategy for handling North Korea.

"I thought they've done a good job of making diplomacy real," he told CNN. "They've done a good job of saying they're not going to get played. And I'll talk to the administration this afternoon. I'll get briefed by them, Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo, about sort of what led to this and where they want to go, and I'll know more after that."

Read More