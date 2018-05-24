Nancy Pelosi has no good answer on impeaching Donald Trump

(CNN) On Wednesday night, CNN's Chris Cuomo asked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi a (seemingly) simple question:

Why don't you support the idea, put forward by some of your Democratic colleagues, to impeach President Donald Trump if your party retakes the House in the fall?

This is her answer:

"Well, first of all, let me just say, our founders gave us our guidance. They said E Pluribus Unum, from many, one. They couldn't possibly have imagined how many we would be or how different we would be, but they knew that we had to be one. And I take it as a responsibility in choosing, just prioritizing as to what is unifying for our country.

"I have hesitated to use impeachment. People wanted me to impeach President (George W.) Bush for going into Iraq. And they impeached President (Bill) Clinton. We -- I -- there is an investigation. If it takes its course, let it take its course. But I do not think that impeachment is a policy agenda.

