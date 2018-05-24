Melania Trump tweets praise for Medal of Honor winner

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump tweeted her appreciation for a Navy SEAL awarded the Medal of Honor on Thursday, her first tweet since having a medical procedure for a benign kidney issue 10 days ago.

"Thank you Master Chief Slabinski for your heroic actions. @POTUS & I are proud to have you @WhiteHouse today to award the #MedalOfHonor. Thank you & thank you to all our military who risk & sacrifice your lives for our freedom," the first lady tweeted shortly after the President presented the medal to retired Navy SEAL Britt Slabinski.

The tweet came five days after the first lady returned home to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In addition to the tweet, Trump's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN that the first lady has been "having internal meetings with staff as she continues to recover."

Trump was released from the hospital Saturday after a lengthier stay than many medical professionals speculated was necessary based on the information about the embolization process described in a statement from her press office on May 14, the day of Trump's procedure.

