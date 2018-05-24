(CNN) White House lawyer Emmet Flood attended the start of two classified Justice Department briefings with lawmakers on a confidential intelligence source, adding to Democratic concerns that White House staff were taking part in the briefings on classified information that was related to the Russia investigation.

Flood and White House chief of staff John Kelly attended the start of the briefings before leaving. Their attendance was just one of the many twists that accompanied the remarkable back-to-back briefings between senior Trump administration officials and two different groups of lawmakers.

Senior Justice Department and intelligence officials met with the lawmakers Thursday in a bid to end the standoff between House Republicans and the Justice Department over a confidential intelligence source in the Russia investigation.

It's still not clear whether the pair of meetings — which became chaotic affairs over repeated changes to the invite list, time and place of the classified briefings — would satisfy House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, who has threatened to hold Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein in contempt of Congress for not providing the documents he's seeking related to the confidential source.

The Trump administration officials met at noon at the Justice Department with Nunes, House Speaker Paul Ryan, South Carolina GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy and California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the intelligence panel. Then they went to a separate 2 p.m. briefing on Capitol Hill with the bipartisan "Gang of Eight," the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate and the Intelligence Committees.

