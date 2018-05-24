Clapper suggests 'parallelism' in actions of Russia, Trump campaign

Washington (CNN) Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper suggested there was a "parallelism" between the Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, though he said he has not seen evidence of collusion between the two.

"The parallelism between what the Trump campaign was doing and saying and what the Russians were doing and saying was remarkably parallel, particularly when it came to attacks on Hillary Clinton, all her alleged physical and mental maladies, and there was almost an echo chamber between the two," Clapper told CNN's Dana Bash.

Trump has frequently denied that there was collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Clapper's comments came during a discussion about his book "Facts and Fears" at George Washington University.

Clapper stressed that he's "not saying there was collusion" between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, but added, "just the appearance of it."

