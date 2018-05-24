The collapse of the North Korea summit may have cost Trump his best issue

(CNN) President Donald Trump has pulled out of a summit with North Korea next month, and Americans are likely not going to be pleased.

Unlike a lot that has happened during the Trump administration, Americans were actually happy with the direction Trump was taking on North Korea.

Earlier this month, a CNN poll found that 77% of Americans approved of Trump's decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. That included 92% of Republicans, 79% of independents and even 62% of Democrats. In that same poll , Trump's approval rating among Democrats for his overall job performance was just 9%.

Perhaps more interesting is that Trump was gaining overall positive marks for the entirety of his North Korean approach. In the CNN poll , 53% of approved of how he was handling relations with North Korea. That was up from 43% in March and 35% last November. It was also significantly higher than his 41% job approval rating overall and his 42% approval rating on foreign affairs.

Indeed, Trump's approval rating on North Korea was higher than it was for any other issue tested by CNN.

