Trump calls for sweeping changes to US immigration legal process

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump suggested in an interview that sweeping changes to what he described as a "corrupt" immigration legal system were necessary, while also questioning the need for a legal process for people apprehended trying to cross into the US illegally.

"How do you hire thousands of people to be a judge? So it's ridiculous, we're going to change the system. We have no choice for the good of our country," Trump said in an interview that aired Thursday on Fox News.

"Other countries have what's called security people. People who stand there and say you can't come in. We have thousands of judges and they need thousands of more judges. The whole system is corrupt. It's horrible," Trump told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade. He didn't explain what he meant by "corrupt" and Kilmeade didn't press him about the comment.

Trump also questioned the process of immigrants going through the court system at all.

"Whoever heard of a system where you put people through trials? Where do these judges come from?" he said.

