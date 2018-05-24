Trump's campaign has run 4,400 ads on Facebook so far this month

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's campaign team has run more than 4,000 ads on the President's personal Facebook page since May 7, newly available data from Facebook shows.

Between May 7 and May 24, more than 4,400 ads were run on the Donald J. Trump Facebook page, according to the data. The page has more than 24 million followers.

The ads were paid for by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Donald J. Trump for President Inc., according to Facebook.

CNN obtained the data through a new ad tracking tool Facebook launched Thursday, which allows users to see political ads run on the platform in the United States.

Almost 300 ads run by the President's page mentioned "fake news," 177 mentioned the Second Amendment and 59 mentioned top Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.

