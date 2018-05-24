Dana Rohrabacher rival takes on his ties to Russia with help from Seinfeld star

(CNN) While the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia and Russia's meddling in US elections has topped the headlines, Democratic midterm candidates across the country have found it difficult to engage swing voters on those topics.

But the contenders challenging Dana Rohrabacher in California's 48th District believe they've got a special case in the quirky Republican congressman, who has persistently advocated for closer US relations with Russia and claims to have once arm-wrestled Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With less than two weeks before California's June 5 primary, Democratic candidate Harley Rouda, who likes to refer to Rohrabacher as "Putin's favorite congressman," is taking a wry look at some of Rohrabacher's odder statements -- highlighting the Orange County congressman's unusual Russia connections with a light touch in a new digital ad featuring former 'Seinfeld' star Jason Alexander.

Rouda enlisted Alexander, who played the infamous George Costanza on "Seinfeld," to serve as his moderator in a mock debate with Rohrabacher, who appears in television clips from an iPad-style screen mounted on the podium opposite Rouda in the mock debate.

Alexander introduces Rohrabacher as appearing "from a secure server in Moscow," as the screen shows a past clip of Rohrabacher abruptly cutting off a television interview by waving and repeatedly saying "good bye."

