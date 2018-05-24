Lawmakers to airlines: Take action on sexual harassment of flight attendants

Washington (CNN) A bipartisan group of lawmakers is calling on the leaders of 30 airlines to take action on sexual harassment and assault in the airline industry, saying the problem has been tolerated for too long.

"Flight attendants are first responders to medical emergencies, in-flight fires, or evacuations as well as the last line of defense against hijacking," the lawmakers write according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN. "They deserve our respect and gratitude, and to be treated fairly."

The letter, spearheaded by Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida and Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, is the latest move to pressure airlines to address sexual harassment and assault in the air, both targeting flight attendants and passengers. CNN reported in December on the increased FBI investigations into in-air sexual assault or harassment, and the lack of training flight attendants receive.

"We are continuing our efforts at creating a culture of zero tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace and the best practices for ensuring that," said Comstock.

Asked why the group opted to send a letter rather than pass legislation to force the industry to address sexual harassment, Frankel said: "In my opinion it will be quicker for industry leaders to step up and fix the problem rather than waiting for Congress."

