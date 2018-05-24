Trump presents the Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday presented the Medal of Honor to Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt Slabinski, recalling the Navy SEAL's heroism in a 2002 combat mission during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan when his teammate was thrown out of a helicopter.

"Today we induct a new name into the world's most exclusive gathering of heroes," Trump said as he introduced Slabinski.

Under Slabinski's leadership, the team returned to the enemy stronghold on a "steep, icy mountain" to rescue their teammate.

"Britt and his team didn't even hesitate for a moment ... they went back to that mountain ... they jumped out onto a furious onslaught of machine gun fire ... and charged uphill toward the enemy," Trump said.

In the face of dangerous air fire and a "treacherous descent," Slabinski "tended to the wounded and coordinated their escape."

