'Swatting' suspect charged with bomb threats to FCC, FBI

Washington (CNN) A man previously charged over a police call that precipitated a deadly shooting has been charged with making a bomb threat to the Federal Communications Commission last year as it voted to repeal net neutrality.

The suspect, Tyler Raj Barriss, drew national attention late last year after police shot a man dead at his own home following a call that falsely claimed a hostage situation at the Wichita, Kansas, residence. Calling law enforcement and falsely claiming an ongoing emergency, such as a hostage situation, is known commonly as "swatting."

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that a federal grand jury in Washington had indicted Barriss, a 25-year-old Los Angeles resident, on two counts for bomb threats last year.

The indictment accused Barriss of calling in hoax bomb threats to the FCC on December 14, 2017, the day the agency voted to repeal Obama-era net neutrality regulations. On that day, the meeting was evacuated briefly, and after returning from the evacuation, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said they "were acting on the advice of the federal protection service."

Thursday's announcement from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said the threats named in this indictment were the cause of that interruption at the FCC.

